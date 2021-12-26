Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Animators draw out some useful lessons from lockdown

Animation studios turned to remote working during the pandemic, and found to their surprise that it offered them new opportunities

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
26th December, 2021
Animators draw out some useful lessons from lockdown
Tamsin Lyons, founder of Ink & Light, with Ronan McCabe, chief executive of Animation Ireland: ‘Animation is a real, stable career and with everything that’s happening in terms of virtual reality and augmented reality recently, it’s a very exciting space to be in.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

It is difficult to find anyone working in the creative industries who would say that Covid-19 has been kind to them. But some sectors have at least been able to find ways to work around it, and chief among them is animation.

Almost two years into the pandemic, some Irish animation studios have turned out productions that were made entirely remotely. One of them is Royals Next Door, a children’s series centred around a royal...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Tony Holohan, Ireland’s chief medical officer: appeared on the Six One News probably as often as presenter Caitríona Perry. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Willie O’Reilly: A turbulent year when the heroes wore PPE

Media Willie O'Reilly
Siobhán Molloy of Káno Communications: ‘During a crisis, it’s all about trust and confidence.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

Media: The art of getting in front of a crisis

Media Eva Short
The latest JNLR survey shows that radio continues to be listened to by 80 per cent of the population on a daily basis

Willie O’Reilly: Internet won’t kill radio, but lack of funding might

Media Willie O'Reilly
The campaign aimed to offer a more nuanced portrayal of what strength looks like during domestic abuse situations

Allianz teams up with Women’s Aid to help tackle domestic abuse

Media Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1