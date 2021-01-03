Subscribe Today
Log In

Media

Ad spend set to pick up again after a slump in 2020

Digital media bucked the trend last year while TV, radio, print and out-of-home advertising declined but sales after expected to grow across all media in 2021

Eamon Fitzpatrick
3rd January, 2021
Ad spend set to pick up again after a slump in 2020
Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director of IPG Mediabrands Ireland: ‘From the introduction of the first government lockdown last March, 2020 became a year of survival for many in Irish media.’ Photo: Paul Sharp

Ad spend in the Irish market is expected to pick up this year following an extremely challenging 2020. In all, IPG Mediabrands Ireland expects to see spend rise by 8.4 per cent over the next 12 months, coming in at about €1.3 billion by the year’s end.

This will be welcome news for the various media dependent on this spend, from TV and radio to print and digital. It will not, however, represent a full recovery...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Martin and Jeremy Poots, co-founders of Mammoth

Branding agency has plans for Mammoth growth in 2020

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 hour ago
Nobody predicted the wholesale disruption of 2020, so making predictions about 2021 is fraught with hazard. Picture: Getty

Willie O’Reilly: Expect the unexpected in a new year of promise

Media Willie O'Reilly 2 days ago
David de Valera and Marcus O\&#039;Sullivan, co-founders, Circulate: ‘To succeed at digital marketing you need to identify the niche topics and discussion points that will help you to find a community of like-minded people online’

Circulate and Gill on the same page with publicity strategy

Media Elaine O'Regan 1 week ago
Advertisers were quick to shoot TV commercials more appropriate for the times, and at the end of the year, the slew of Christmas ads put community and the virus at their core

Willie O’Reilly: Media rose to Covid-19 challenge, but it’s not over yet

Media Willie O'Reilly 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1