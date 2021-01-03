Ad spend set to pick up again after a slump in 2020

Ad spend in the Irish market is expected to pick up this year following an extremely challenging 2020. In all, IPG Mediabrands Ireland expects to see spend rise by 8.4 per cent over the next 12 months, coming in at about €1.3 billion by the year’s end.

This will be welcome news for the various media dependent on this spend, from TV and radio to print and digital. It will not, however, represent a full recovery...