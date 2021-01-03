Ad spend set to pick up again after a slump in 2020
Digital media bucked the trend last year while TV, radio, print and out-of-home advertising declined but sales after expected to grow across all media in 2021
Ad spend in the Irish market is expected to pick up this year following an extremely challenging 2020. In all, IPG Mediabrands Ireland expects to see spend rise by 8.4 per cent over the next 12 months, coming in at about €1.3 billion by the year’s end.
This will be welcome news for the various media dependent on this spend, from TV and radio to print and digital. It will not, however, represent a full recovery...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Branding agency has plans for Mammoth growth in 2020
The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital media for many companies, and Belfast-based Mammoth is ready to help them
Willie O’Reilly: Expect the unexpected in a new year of promise
In 2021, I predict tighter regulation of online media, a big rise in advertising spend – and unforeseen developments at every turn
Circulate and Gill on the same page with publicity strategy
Digital marketing agency Circulate has helped sixth-generation publisher Gill to take a fresh approach to promoting its titles in the run-up to Christmas
Willie O’Reilly: Media rose to Covid-19 challenge, but it’s not over yet
The industry had to learn to adapt quickly in 2020, and some of the changes are here to stay