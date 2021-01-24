Ad firms join forces to share network of 1,000 digital outdoor screens

Adtower Digital Media and Wide Eye Outdoor have merged to form a new Irish-owned digital out-of-home company that will have access to a network of close to 1,000 sites around the country.

The two parties have formed a new entity called Evolve, which will be led jointly by Eoin Wrixon, chief executive at Wide Eye Media and Vincent Whelan, managing director at Adtower.

Wide Eye Outdoor is the out-of-home (OOH) arm of Wide Eye Media, the...