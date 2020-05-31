Sunday May 31, 2020
Ad body bans Suzuki ad for condoning unsafe driving

TV advert for Vitara SUV will no longer be aired in existing format as ASAI found driver’s offroad manoeuvres in ad inappropriate

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
31st May, 2020
The “time to play’” advert promoting the Vitara SUV prompted much criticism on social media when it emerged in Ireland earlier this year mainly because of the smugness of its lead

He’s 36, a husband, a manager and still very good looking. In two hours he has the most important meeting of his life, but first it’s time to play.

Or at least it would be only the Advertising Standard Authority of Ireland (ASAI) has banned Suzuki‘s by now famous television ad for condoning unsafe driving.

The “time to play’” advert promoting the Vitara SUV prompted much criticism on social media...

