A quarter of a century on, Riverdance still has legs

It was 1994. My phone rang. It was Moya Doherty. She had just been appointed producer of the Eurovision Song Contest, and had signed up Gerry Ryan and Cynthia Ní Mhurchú as co-presenters.

She cut straight to the chase. She wanted to open up the upper tier of the show venue, the Point Depot, to corporate sponsorship. The idea was to promote “the best of Ireland” to international guests, but ultimately to make money...