Varadkar advised to look for removal of US food tariffs

Seeking the removal of punitive US tariffs on Irish food products should be a priority over the coming months, Leo Varadkar has been advised.

The US imposed duties on up to $7.5 billion worth of European goods in October 2019 in retaliation for years of unwarranted EU subsidies paid to Airbus. Hundreds of European products including Irish cheese, butter and liqueurs were affected after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) gave the US the authority to...