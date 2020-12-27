The year of the black swan: how some sectors have spun darkness into gold

A year ago, this newspaper wrote that Ryanair, the Irish low-fares airline, had just suffered “the worst period of turbulence it has endured in its three-decade history”.

A large order of Boeing’s new 737 Max aircraft had been suspended after two tragic crashes. It was in a difficult battle with its workers and their trade unions. And its profits were declining.

The strife had resulted in Ryanair‘s share price dropping at one...