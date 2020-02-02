Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Provident seeks redundancies following huge drop-off in trade

High-interest moneylender has lost more than a third of its Irish customers over last two years

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
2nd February, 2020

High-interest moneylender Provident Financial has lost more than a third of its Irish customers in the last two years and is seeking redundancies in its operation here.

A letter was sent to staff in Ireland recently which said that due to the lower number of customers and improvements in technology it was seeking the redundancies of two area managers, two development managers and two field investigation officers in its personal credit division. The group employs...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Tullow Oil aims to cut costs further and reduce €2.8bn debt

Executive chairman looking to ‘simplify’ structure of troubled firm and focus on generating cash as search for a new chief executive gets underway

Ian Guider | 2 weeks ago

Things are looking good for Irish exporters

According to most standard metrics, sterling trades between 10% - 15% below its fair value, and the outlook is increasingly constructive

Peter Kinsella | 2 months ago

Must-buy Christmas ad slots already wrapped up

It’s been a turbulent year for the advertising market, but it’s here in the fourth quarter that the real profits are made

Willie O'Reilly | 2 months ago