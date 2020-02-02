Provident seeks redundancies following huge drop-off in trade

High-interest moneylender Provident Financial has lost more than a third of its Irish customers in the last two years and is seeking redundancies in its operation here.
A letter was sent to staff in Ireland recently which said that due to the lower number of customers and improvements in technology it was seeking the redundancies of two area managers, two development managers and two field investigation officers in its personal credit division. The group employs...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team