O’Leary spent €16 million on Ryanair shares in recent sale

Michael O’Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, bought nearly €16 million worth of shares in the company during its recent €400 million capital raise, documents show.

O’Leary now holds just over 44 million shares in the company, according to stock exchange filings, which is worth more than €524 million at the current share price of €11.90.

O’Leary was one of several Ryanair executives who also bought shares in the company, including non...