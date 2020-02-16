Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Low interest rates help raise asset liquidity risk, says EU regulator

Data shows fund managers turn to more risky products in attempt to get better yields

16th February, 2020
Steven Maijoor, chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority: ‘greenwashing’ warning Picture:Fergal Phillips

The current low interest rate environment has contributed to a heightened liquidity risk in the European asset management industry, the EU’s securities regulator has said.

Steven Maijoor said some fund managers had altered the make-up of their portfolios in response to the prolonged period of rock-bottom interest rates in search of better yields.

Speaking to the Business Post, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) chairman said his agency had gathered data on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Provident seeks redundancies following huge drop-off in trade

High-interest moneylender has lost more than a third of its Irish customers over last two years

Aaron Rogan | 2 weeks ago

Tullow Oil aims to cut costs further and reduce €2.8bn debt

Executive chairman looking to ‘simplify’ structure of troubled firm and focus on generating cash as search for a new chief executive gets underway

Ian Guider | 4 weeks ago

Things are looking good for Irish exporters

According to most standard metrics, sterling trades between 10% - 15% below its fair value, and the outlook is increasingly constructive

Peter Kinsella | 2 months ago