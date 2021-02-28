Irish funds industry hits record high of $4.2 trillion, new data shows

The Irish funds industry grew in size last year by nearly $376.7 billion (€310 billion), from $3.9 trillion to a record high of $4.2 trillion, new data shows.

Figures compiled by Monterey Insight, an independent fund research company, show that the growth to the end of June 2020 was greater than the same period in 2019, though still slower than the growth of previous years.

In 2018, for example, the industry grew by more than $400 billion, or more than...