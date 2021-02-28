Irish funds industry hits record high of $4.2 trillion, new data shows
Figures compiled by Monterey Insight, an independent fund research company, show the value of Irish-domiciled funds grew by 10.4 per cent to a market size of just over $3.3 trillion.
The Irish funds industry grew in size last year by nearly $376.7 billion (€310 billion), from $3.9 trillion to a record high of $4.2 trillion, new data shows.
Figures compiled by Monterey Insight, an independent fund research company, show that the growth to the end of June 2020 was greater than the same period in 2019, though still slower than the growth of previous years.
In 2018, for example, the industry grew by more than $400 billion, or more than...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Analysis: Central banking’s brave new world
The ambition of central bankers once was to ‘be boring’ but they now take on responsibility for policy objectives such as tackling inequality and climate change. Not all onlookers are pleased at this ‘self-defined mission creep’
Comment: Putting brakes on stock trading would make GameStop-type events worse
Slowing or staunching trades through a transaction tax as is proposed in the US would prolong the time it takes for a meteoric price rise to correct itself
Trading places: the rise of the citizen investor
In the gamification of the stock market, increasing numbers of Irish people are playing the markets alone on free apps or in large groups inside private chat rooms such as Discord
Brexit will not bring a ‘bonfire of regulations’ says City of London policy head
Catherine McGuinness calls for more progress on issues of regulatory equivalence between British and European financial services sectors