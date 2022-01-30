Subscribe Today
Higher interest rates to act as a correction for stocks, Goodbody says

Tech stocks and cryptocurrencies first to lose value as ten-year bull run comes to an end

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
30th January, 2022
Higher interest rates to act as a correction for stocks, Goodbody says
Joe Gill, director of corporate broking with Goodbody Stockbrokers: markets ‘very choppy’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Overvalued tech stocks and other asset classes will continue to correct in value this year as interest rates begin to increase from record lows, the head of corporate broking at Goodbody stockbrokers has warned.

It comes after an incredibly volatile week for stock markets, as investors weigh up the prospect of rapid interest rate rises in the US this year following comments from Jay Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve.

Powell refused to rule...

