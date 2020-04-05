Sunday April 5, 2020
Digicel companies see their credit ratings cut

Ratings drop is due to Denis O’Brien’s conglomerate restructuring its $7bn debt pile

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
5th April, 2020
Digicel was seeking to cut its debt by 25 per cent to $5.3 million and Fitch cut its rating on two Digicel companies

A number of companies in Denis O’Brien’s Digicel Group have had their credit rating cut as a result of moves last week to restructure its $7 billion debt pile.

In the first ratings action since the announcement by Digicel that it was seeking to cut its debt by 25 per cent to $5.3 million, Fitch cut its rating on two Digicel companies. The restructuring involves the exchange of debt at a discount...

