Brexit will not bring a ‘bonfire of regulations’ says City of London policy head

Catherine McGuinness calls for more progress on issues of regulatory equivalence between British and European financial services sectors

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
2nd February, 2021
Brexit will not bring a 'bonfire of regulations' says City of London policy head
London lost more that €6 billion in stock trades on the day after the Brexit transition period ended last month. Picture: Getty

Lack of progress on issues of regulatory equivalence between the British and European financial services sectors has been a “disappointment,” according to the policy head of London’s financial district.

Catherine McGuinness, head of policy with the City of London, told the Business Post she did not expect a “bonfire of regulations” for British financial services in the wake of Brexit and said the flight of business from London in recent weeks...

