Bitcoin and Ethereum should weather crypto turbulence, Irish expert says

An Irish cryptocurrency expert has predicted that established currencies like bitcoin and Ethereum will weather yesterday’s market turbulence, but warned that the episode should come as a “wake-up call” to Irish investors.

James Nagle, the co-founder of Bitcove, a bitcoin exchange platform with over 44,000 users, said Ireland’s cryptocurrency investors should not view yesterday’s events – when the value of bitcoin plunged 30 per cent – as “hugely significant”....