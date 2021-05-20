Subscribe Today
Bitcoin and Ethereum should weather crypto turbulence, Irish expert says

James Nagle, co-founder of Irish bitcoin exchange platform, says crypto crash should come as ‘wake-up call’ to those investing in less established currencies

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th May, 2021
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have increasingly begun to bleed into broader markets and financial transactions, after enormous rises in value over recent months. Picture: Getty

An Irish cryptocurrency expert has predicted that established currencies like bitcoin and Ethereum will weather yesterday’s market turbulence, but warned that the episode should come as a “wake-up call” to Irish investors.

James Nagle, the co-founder of Bitcove, a bitcoin exchange platform with over 44,000 users, said Ireland’s cryptocurrency investors should not view yesterday’s events – when the value of bitcoin plunged 30 per cent – as “hugely significant”....

Currency
