Sunday March 15, 2020
Aryzta to retain US arm despite drop in revenues

The food giant’s North American business is a vital part of the company, even with its difficulties, says chief executive Kevin Toland

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
15th March, 2020
Gary McGann and Kevin Toland of Aryzta, which will retain its US business despite its difficulties. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bakery and food giant Aryzta will retain its North American business even though it continues to suffer declines in revenues, the company’s chief executive has said.

Kevin Toland, who has led the turnaround of the Irish-Swiss company best known for its Cuisine de France brand, told the Business Post last week that even with the difficulties in the US it was still a vital part of the overall company. He said its performance...

