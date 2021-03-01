Arm of BlackRock builds up €20m short bet that Glanbia shares will continue to fall

An arm of BlackRock, the billion-dollar American investment firm, has built up a €20 million short bet that the shares in Glanbia, the Irish agrifood company, will continue to fall in price.

Filings with the Central Bank show that BlackRock Investment Management has taken a 0.65 per cent short position, which at Glanbia’s current share price of just over €10.70 values the stake at around €20 million.

A short trade is a risky transaction...