Subscribe Today
Log In

Markets

Arm of BlackRock builds up €20m short bet that Glanbia shares will continue to fall

Agrifood giant’s stock price has swung up and down since start of pandemic with performance nutrition products hit hard

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
1st March, 2021
Arm of BlackRock builds up €20m short bet that Glanbia shares will continue to fall

An arm of BlackRock, the billion-dollar American investment firm, has built up a €20 million short bet that the shares in Glanbia, the Irish agrifood company, will continue to fall in price.

Filings with the Central Bank show that BlackRock Investment Management has taken a 0.65 per cent short position, which at Glanbia’s current share price of just over €10.70 values the stake at around €20 million.

A short trade is a risky transaction...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

More than 600 Irish groups and sub-funds were launched during the year to the end of June 2020 , with assets worth $90.4 billion. Picture: Getty

Irish funds industry hits record high of $4.2 trillion, new data shows

Markets Barry J Whyte 1 day ago
‘It is no accident that both the Fed and the ECB are venturing into new terrain. With inflation having vanished, at least temporarily, neither institution wants to be the high priest of a forgotten deity.’ Picture: Getty

Analysis: Central banking’s brave new world

Markets Jean Pisani-Ferry 5 days ago
‘President Joe Biden should resist the urge to pursue a financial transactions tax, because such a tax would inflict more pain on small investors rather than add sanity to stock markets.’ Picture: Getty

Comment: Putting brakes on stock trading would make GameStop-type events worse

Markets Todd G Buchholz 6 days ago
Rosanna Cooney: ‘In seven weeks with little skill and no financial advice, I’ve made a return of more than €13,000 on an €8,500 investment’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Trading places: the rise of the citizen investor

Markets Rosanna Cooney 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1