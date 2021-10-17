Apple taxes in escrow account losing tens of millions a year

The Apple escrow account will continue to lose tens of millions of euro every year until all legal avenues have been exhausted, or unless the negative interest rate environment in Europe changes, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Conor O’Kelly, chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), was speaking during an appearance at the public accounts committee earlier this month.

The escrow account was set up in 2018 to hold €14.3 billion...