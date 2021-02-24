Analysis: Central banking’s brave new world
The ambition of central bankers once was to ‘be boring’ but they now take on responsibility for policy objectives such as tackling inequality and climate change. Not all onlookers are pleased at this ‘self-defined mission creep’
Twenty years ago, central bankers were proudly narrow-minded and conservative. They made a virtue of caring more about inflation than about the average citizen, and took great pains to be obsessively repetitive. As future Bank of England (BOE) governor Mervyn King said in 2000, their ambition was to be boring.
The 2008 financial crisis abruptly dashed that objective. Ever since, central bankers have been busy developing new policy instruments to fight fires and ward off emerging...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Comment: Putting brakes on stock trading would make GameStop-type events worse
Slowing or staunching trades through a transaction tax as is proposed in the US would prolong the time it takes for a meteoric price rise to correct itself
Trading places: the rise of the citizen investor
In the gamification of the stock market, increasing numbers of Irish people are playing the markets alone on free apps or in large groups inside private chat rooms such as Discord
Brexit will not bring a ‘bonfire of regulations’ says City of London policy head
Catherine McGuinness calls for more progress on issues of regulatory equivalence between British and European financial services sectors
Aidan Regan: Wall Street’s aristocrats prepare to head off barbarians at the gate
Last week proved that Reddit’s 'degenerates’ can beat professional investors at their own game. But for how long?