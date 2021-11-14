Subscribe Today
Log In

Marketing

The importance of being earnest about your brand sustainability

Tone-deaf advertising and failure to live up to advertised promises on, say, the hot topics of climate change and sustainability can cost brands dearly

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
14th November, 2021
The importance of being earnest about your brand sustainability
Aideen O’Neill, head of activations and sustainability at Verve: ‘Consumers want to see that brands are committing to these plans around sustainability in ways that are consistent with the brand’s values’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The cultural porousness of the marketing industry is one of its trickiest elements; brands and brand campaigns must constantly respond to social movements and adapt to changes in public morality. Whether it be issues of institutional racism or climate change, companies will often feel they must tie their campaigns into the concerns of the day.

Wading into such lofty discussions is, of course, a risky venture, and brands can often end up achieving infamy with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The new campaign was in development for 15 months

Laya puts its heart into a new €3.5m health campaign

Marketing Eva Short
Dominic White, Visa, Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson, Jill&amp;Gill, and Pamela Laird, Moxi Loves. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Visa puts cards on the table to support female entrepreneurs

Media Eva Short
Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter and Gamble, has described the digital advertising supply chain as ‘murky at best, fraudulent at worst’

Willie O’Reilly: Blockchain could be a blessing for online advertisers and consumers

Marketing Willie O'Reilly
Shane McQuaid, marketing manager for Deep River Rock: the aim of the new campaign is to underline River Rock’s 100 per cent recycled packaging. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Small is beautiful in Deep River Rock’s new eco-aware campaign

Marketing Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1