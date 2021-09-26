Subscribe Today
Small is beautiful in Deep River Rock’s new eco-aware campaign

Shane McQuaid, the company’s marketing manager, acknowledges the difficulty inherent in a bottled water company pushing a message of sustainability

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
26th September, 2021
Shane McQuaid, marketing manager for Deep River Rock: the aim of the new campaign is to underline River Rock’s 100 per cent recycled packaging. Picture: Fergal Phillips

How do you encourage consumers to make changes that are good for the environment without sounding sanctimonious? For Shane McQuaid, portfolio marketing manager at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, which owns Deep River Rock, the key is to focus on the cumulative impact of small behavioural changes.

Such small changes are the focus of a new campaign from the bottled water business which has the phrase “Nice One!” at its the core.

The campaign...

