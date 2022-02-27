Marketing: Irish distillers seeks to woo younger demographic with new campaign featuring Aisling Bea

For Brendan Buckley, global marketing director at Irish Distillers, the Irish actor Aisling Bea was a natural choice to front the latest campaign for Jameson, the firm’s best-known product.

“She embodies a lot of the characteristics of the brand,” Buckley said. “She’s warm, very inclusive and welcoming, and she has a witty tone of voice that is in line with how we have conducted our campaigns.”

Buckley...