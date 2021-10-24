Laya puts its heart into a new €3.5m health campaign

Most people think about their health insurance as providing cover for when they become sick, but a new ad campaign is seeking to highlight another benefit.

A Beat Ahead, a €3.5 million multi-channel campaign created for Laya by TBWA Dublin, sets out to remind the company’s 620,000 existing members and inform potential new members that they can also avail of a range of preventative health screenings.

“Health insurance isn’t just for when you’re ill,”...