Laya puts its heart into a new €3.5m health campaign
The insurance company is seeking to attract new customers with an advertising campaign that emphasises preventative screening and digital health services
Most people think about their health insurance as providing cover for when they become sick, but a new ad campaign is seeking to highlight another benefit.
A Beat Ahead, a €3.5 million multi-channel campaign created for Laya by TBWA Dublin, sets out to remind the company’s 620,000 existing members and inform potential new members that they can also avail of a range of preventative health screenings.
“Health insurance isn’t just for when you’re ill,”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Willie O’Reilly: Blockchain could be a blessing for online advertisers and consumers
‘Programmatic’ advertising is not very advanced, which is why your phone is bombarded with ads in Spanish when on holiday, but help may be on the way
Visa puts cards on the table to support female entrepreneurs
The payments behemoth has just launched its grant programme for women-owned small businesses, the She’s Next programme, in this country
Small is beautiful in Deep River Rock’s new eco-aware campaign
Shane McQuaid, the company’s marketing manager, acknowledges the difficulty inherent in a bottled water company pushing a message of sustainability
Olympia Theatre’s next act – brought to you by 3
A controversy has broken out over the mobile network’s eight-year sponsorship deal with the historic Dublin venue