Subscribe Today
Log In

Marketing

Laya puts its heart into a new €3.5m health campaign

The insurance company is seeking to attract new customers with an advertising campaign that emphasises preventative screening and digital health services

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
24th October, 2021
Laya puts its heart into a new €3.5m health campaign
The new campaign was in development for 15 months

Most people think about their health insurance as providing cover for when they become sick, but a new ad campaign is seeking to highlight another benefit.

A Beat Ahead, a €3.5 million multi-channel campaign created for Laya by TBWA Dublin, sets out to remind the company’s 620,000 existing members and inform potential new members that they can also avail of a range of preventative health screenings.

“Health insurance isn’t just for when you’re ill,”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter and Gamble, has described the digital advertising supply chain as ‘murky at best, fraudulent at worst’

Willie O’Reilly: Blockchain could be a blessing for online advertisers and consumers

Marketing Willie O'Reilly 3 weeks ago
Dominic White, Visa, Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson, Jill&amp;Gill, and Pamela Laird, Moxi Loves. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Visa puts cards on the table to support female entrepreneurs

Media Eva Short 3 weeks ago
Shane McQuaid, marketing manager for Deep River Rock: the aim of the new campaign is to underline River Rock’s 100 per cent recycled packaging. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Small is beautiful in Deep River Rock’s new eco-aware campaign

Marketing Eva Short 4 weeks ago
Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer, Three: The Olympia is ‘a legendary symbol of the city and it has such a unique vibe that you can’t replicate in any venue anywhere else. It was a perfect fit for us from a strategic perspective.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

Olympia Theatre’s next act – brought to you by 3

Marketing Donal MacNamee 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1