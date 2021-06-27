Subscribe Today
From Coppers to Tinder: Apache campaign looks back at 25 years

The pizza chain is celebrating a quarter of a century in business with nostalgic ads that reflect on the many changes in Irish people’s social lives

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
27th June, 2021
Damian Hanley, creative director at In the Company of Huskies: ‘The whole idea was to take a moment to reflect on some of the events, topics and cultural shifts that were hot out of the oven over the years, and that were no doubt discussed and debated over an Apache Pizza.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Apache Pizza, the fast-food delivery company, has unveiled a new, nostalgia-tinged advertising campaign set to run across out-of-home, digital and social to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Created by In the Company of Huskies, the campaign takes a humorous look at how drastically Ireland has been transformed in the years since Apache opened in 1996, in particular in terms of how socialising and romance changed.

“Back in 1996, we all went to Legs or Coppers to meet...

