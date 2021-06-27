From Coppers to Tinder: Apache campaign looks back at 25 years

Apache Pizza, the fast-food delivery company, has unveiled a new, nostalgia-tinged advertising campaign set to run across out-of-home, digital and social to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Created by In the Company of Huskies, the campaign takes a humorous look at how drastically Ireland has been transformed in the years since Apache opened in 1996, in particular in terms of how socialising and romance changed.

“Back in 1996, we all went to Legs or Coppers to meet...