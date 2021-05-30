Boys+Girls teams up with global creative agency network
The Irish agency has joined By The Network, a group of independent creative agencies based in 27 countries which has Netflix and Carlsberg among its clients
Boys+Girls, the Irish creative agency, has joined By The Network, a global independent network of creative agencies, as its sole representative in Ireland.
By The Network comprises 25 different creative agencies based across 27 countries, and counts Snap, Netflix and Carlsberg among its clients.
It was founded in 2020 by Per Pedersen, a Danish executive who spent more than 25 years working at the Grey Group, the US-based global ad agency, most recently as its global creative chairman.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
It’s the thought that counts for &Open’s corporate gifts
The Irish gifting start-up has its roots in an incident which happened when founder Jonathan Legge and his wife hosted a Spanish family on Airbnb
Clever marketing strategy delivers for Four Star Pizza
A strong focus on targeted marketing and a loyalty programme drove the takeaway firm’s sales to a record high in 2020