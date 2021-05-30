Boys+Girls teams up with global creative agency network

Boys+Girls, the Irish creative agency, has joined By The Network, a global independent network of creative agencies, as its sole representative in Ireland.

By The Network comprises 25 different creative agencies based across 27 countries, and counts Snap, Netflix and Carlsberg among its clients.

It was founded in 2020 by Per Pedersen, a Danish executive who spent more than 25 years working at the Grey Group, the US-based global ad agency, most recently as its global creative chairman.