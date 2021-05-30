Subscribe Today
Marketing

Boys+Girls teams up with global creative agency network

The Irish agency has joined By The Network, a group of independent creative agencies based in 27 countries which has Netflix and Carlsberg among its clients

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
30th May, 2021
Pat Stephenson, chief relationship officer at Boys+Girls, said joining By The Network was hugely exciting for the agency. Picture: Maura Hickey.

Boys+Girls, the Irish creative agency, has joined By The Network, a global independent network of creative agencies, as its sole representative in Ireland.

By The Network comprises 25 different creative agencies based across 27 countries, and counts Snap, Netflix and Carlsberg among its clients.

It was founded in 2020 by Per Pedersen, a Danish executive who spent more than 25 years working at the Grey Group, the US-based global ad agency, most recently as its global creative chairman.

