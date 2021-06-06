Subscribe Today
Log In

Marketing

B2B marketers hit by pandemic budget cuts, survey finds

Research by Squaredot has found most marketers do not feel they have enough resources, despite businesses relying more on marketing departments since Covid-19

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
6th June, 2021
B2B marketers hit by pandemic budget cuts, survey finds
Ian Blake, chief executive of Squaredot: ‘Building a brand is one of the biggest levers marketers have and it will have the most impact.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Almost two-thirds of Irish business-to-business (B2B) marketers do not feel they have sufficient internal resources to do their jobs, a new survey on the industry revealed.

The research by Squaredot, the B2B marketing agency, found that 41 per cent of respondents had experienced marketing budget cuts during the Covid-19 pandemic, while 40 per cent experienced no change in budget.

Meanwhile, more than half of the respondents (52 per cent) said Covid-19 had increased their business’s...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mark Legge, Ciara Flood and Jonathan Legge, founders of &amp;Open, the corporate gifting start-up. Picture: Linda Brownlee

It’s the thought that counts for &Open’s corporate gifts

Media Eva Short 1 week ago
Pat Stephenson, chief relationship officer at Boys+Girls, said joining By The Network was hugely exciting for the agency. Picture: Maura Hickey.

Boys+Girls teams up with global creative agency network

Marketing Eva Short 1 week ago
Brian Clarke, director at Four Star Pizza: ‘When times are tricky, and people are anxious, I think some do gravitate more towards brands they know.’ Credit: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

Clever marketing strategy delivers for Four Star Pizza

Marketing Elaine O'Regan 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1