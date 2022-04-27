Vitalograph chief executive: ‘We intend to double our revenue by 2025’

Vitalograph, a British medical technology firm, plans to double revenues at its Irish operation by 2025.

The company, which was founded in England in 1974, has announced an investment of €10 million and is opening two new sites in Limerick and Clare, which will involve it increasing its workforce by 200 over the next two years.

The business, which has been based in Ennis since 1974, produces respiratory diagnostic devices as well as helping some of the biggest...