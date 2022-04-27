Vitalograph chief executive: ‘We intend to double our revenue by 2025’
Medical technology firm is opening two new sites in Limerick and Clare, which will create 200 new jobs over the next two years
Vitalograph, a British medical technology firm, plans to double revenues at its Irish operation by 2025.
The company, which was founded in England in 1974, has announced an investment of €10 million and is opening two new sites in Limerick and Clare, which will involve it increasing its workforce by 200 over the next two years.
The business, which has been based in Ennis since 1974, produces respiratory diagnostic devices as well as helping some of the biggest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making It Work: Nothing but the best for customers of The Single Malt Shop
The Dublin-headquartered whiskey retailer, part of the first publicly listed investment fund for whiskey, has already invested €4m in stock and aims to corner the market in selling the world’s most exclusive bottles and casks
Making It Work: OpinionX hits the ‘sweet spot’ to help businesses find out exactly what people want
The online research company was struggling in its early days until the founders used OpinionX’s own software to assess their clients’ needs
Irish firm’s cutting-edge pet drugs have potential for human use
Waterford-based TriviumVet is raising more than €5 million in the next month to launch new treatments for cats and dogs, which have the potential to also treat people
Making it Work: Auxilion takes the direct approach to customer service
The flagship customer-facing arm of IT Alliance Group has seen dramatic growth, and now makes up 70 per cent of the group’s business