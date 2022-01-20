Subscribe Today
Snapfix sees the bigger picture with €1.75 million funding round

Cork founder Paul McCarthy sees Snapfix’s photographic task management tool becoming ‘the global platform for getting things done around the world’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th January, 2022
Paul McCarthy, founder of Snapfix: ‘A photo speaks every language.’ Picture: Andres Poveda

Paul McCarthy has ambitious plans for Snapfix, his technology business.

The Irish company already has an international client list for its task management software, but McCarthy wants it to be “the global platform for getting things done around the world”.

Snapfix is a B2B firm established in 2016 which now has well over 100 clients worldwide. It has also just closed a funding round worth €1.75 million, led by Sator Grove Holdings, a...

