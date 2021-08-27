Making It Work: Wicklow hair extensions firm grows out with e-commerce pivot

When Covid-19 reached Ireland, Samantha King’s hair extension business stopped dead overnight. Before the pandemic, King Hair and Beauty was a successful distributor to more than 200 salons around Ireland, but successive lockdowns closed the industry for more than a year.

After a successful pivot into e-commerce, however, the Wicklow-based company managed to double its business during the pandemic against the odds. The firm is now looking forward with confidence to the future, and...