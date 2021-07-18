Making it Work: Waterford Whisky is all about the barley and not the barrel

Five miles north of Wexford town lies An Baile Rua, a farmstead which sits on sand and mudstones. Ballyroe is the name of the townland, and it’s also the name of the newest offering from Waterford Whisky.

The distillery, which employs 24 people, is aiming to take the “intellectual drive, methodology and rigour” of the great French winemakers and channel them into the production of single malt whiskey.

Ballyroe Edition 1.1 is...