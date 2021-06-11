Making It Work: Vigo takes different approach with health insurance for young adults

Almost half the people in Ireland have private health insurance, but that figure falls to just over a quarter among the under-35s. It is for this reason that Vigo Health, a new start-up offering an alternative to traditional health insurance, was established.

Founders Ruth Bailey and Stephen Loughman, who have decades of experience in the industry between them, registered Vigo as a company in 2019 after noticing a drop-off in demand for traditional health...