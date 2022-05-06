Making It Work: Turnover at Glenilen Farm likely to hit €10m

Turnover at Glenilen Farm, the dairy food company based in Co Cork, is likely to reach €10 million by the end of the year, according to the couple who founded it two decades ago.

The business, which is primarily focused on the manufacture of yogurts, has benefited from strong demand for newly launched products, including the first spoonable kefir product on the Irish market. The forecasted revenues would represent a doubling of sales for Glenilen,...