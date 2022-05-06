Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Turnover at Glenilen Farm likely to hit €10m

Since starting out at their kitchen table in 1997, Valerie and Alan Kingston have built their dairy food company into a business that produces a quarter of a million pots of yogurt each week

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
6th May, 2022
Valerie and Alan Kingston of Glenilen Farm: ‘The biggest opportunity for us is trying to knock imports out of Ireland with a premium, quality product’

Turnover at Glenilen Farm, the dairy food company based in Co Cork, is likely to reach €10 million by the end of the year, according to the couple who founded it two decades ago.

The business, which is primarily focused on the manufacture of yogurts, has benefited from strong demand for newly launched products, including the first spoonable kefir product on the Irish market. The forecasted revenues would represent a doubling of sales for Glenilen,...

