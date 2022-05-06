Making It Work: Turnover at Glenilen Farm likely to hit €10m
Since starting out at their kitchen table in 1997, Valerie and Alan Kingston have built their dairy food company into a business that produces a quarter of a million pots of yogurt each week
Turnover at Glenilen Farm, the dairy food company based in Co Cork, is likely to reach €10 million by the end of the year, according to the couple who founded it two decades ago.
The business, which is primarily focused on the manufacture of yogurts, has benefited from strong demand for newly launched products, including the first spoonable kefir product on the Irish market. The forecasted revenues would represent a doubling of sales for Glenilen,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making It Work: tech firm Bowsy raises €500,000 to fund global expansion
Dublin-based company in the process of expanding its service which connects businesses with college students looking for paid jobs and internships
Making It Work: Centaur intending to build on success after Waystone acquisition
The Dublin-based global fund administration and fiduciary services provider is eyeing an ongoing global expansion after being snapped up by the international giant
Vitalograph chief executive: ‘We intend to double our revenue by 2025’
Medical technology firm is opening two new sites in Limerick and Clare, which will create 200 new jobs over the next two years, in a €10m expansion
Making It Work: Nothing but the best for customers of The Single Malt Shop
The Dublin-headquartered whiskey retailer, part of the first publicly listed investment fund for whiskey, has already invested €4m in stock and aims to corner the market in selling the world’s most exclusive bottles and casks