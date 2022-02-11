Making it Work: Travel app hopes to make a world of difference to people with intellectual disabilities

Before the pandemic, things were looking very positive for WaytoB, the Dublin tech start-up aiming to use its pioneering technology to help people with intellectual disabilities to travel independently.

The company, which was spun out of Trinity College Dublin in 2019, had amassed a substantive list of clients and was aiming for a €600,000 seed funding round to penetrate the British market.

WaytoB’s app, which works best when used on a smartwatch, can be used to plot out a route from A to B. It buzzes to tell a user when to change direction and gives them alerts if they deviate from the route. Parents or family members of the user can track their movements as well as their heart rate and the battery life of their device.

The Enterprise Ireland-backed company had won plaudits for the software, according to Talita Holzer, its co-founder.

“People literally said: ‘This could change the life of my daughter or my son.’ So that made us feel like we just couldn’t stop.”

Ahead of the pandemic, the firm was planning to sell the technology to charities and local authorities, which could teach people how to use it and give them more independence when it came to their own movements. But then the pandemic hit and issues arose.

“We had more than 30 clients lined up, and we were going to launch in April 2020,” Holzer, who established the firm alongside Robbie Fryers, said.

“But then with Covid that all dried up, because councils couldn’t train people in how to use the technology in person and they hadn’t worked out Zoom yet. So the appetite wasn’t there as much.”

WaytoB was forced to delay the full launch of its app, and its small team had to take on other projects “to keep the lights on and the doors open”, Holzer said.

Armed with their expertise in developing technology for people with intellectual disabilities, Holzer and Fryers began work on a new e-learning platform alongside researchers from Trinity.

DigiAcademy is designed to teach digital skills to people with learning disabilities. It offers classes in how to use Zoom, Facebook, WhatsApp and Gmail, with the video lessons delivered by people who have intellectual disabilities themselves.

“We designed the platform to be easier to use in itself, but the content is also very accessible and tailored to people with intellectual disabilities,” Holzer said.

DigiAcademy has proved successful, but Holzer said it was unlikely to be commercialised by WaytoB because much of the intellectual property is owned by Trinity. Instead, as the world emerges from the pandemic, the company is turning back once again to its navigation technology.

“It was obviously disappointing to go from working full-time on the navigation app to spending 30 per cent of our time on it,” she said. “But the fact that we’ve spent the time working on another project for people with intellectual disabilities is actually creating a bit of momentum, because we are making new connections and learning more about the market.”

WaytoB is now aiming to resume its funding round and still wants to raise up to €600,000. It hopes to enter the British market and win custom from councils there. After that, Holzer said, “we definitely want to expand into Europe and maybe the US as well”.