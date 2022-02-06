Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making It Work: The data’s the thing for new brands insight consultancy

Ellen Gunning’s Mettacomms works with PR companies and brands to help them understand how best they can adapt to changing trends and patterns

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
6th February, 2022
Making It Work: The data’s the thing for new brands insight consultancy
Ellen Gunning, founder of Mettacomms: ‘Nobody is using as broad a sweep of data as we are’

Mettacomms is a new business that has been decades in the making. Ellen Gunning, the company’s founder, has 30 years of experience in public relations.

The idea for Mettacomms, a data-based platform that is used by brands to provide insights around what issues and people are influencing market decisions, came to Gunning while touring with the third edition of her book, Public Relations: A Practical Approach.

“If you’re in public relations, the greatest issue...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Emmet Creighton, chief executive and co-founder of Lintil: ‘Everybody wants a home, so catering to everyone with one solution is the challenge.’ Picture: Conor McCabe

Making It Work: Providing the full service is key to support business for homebuyers

Making it Work Emmet Ryan
John Mitchell, chief executive of All human: ‘We’re starting to get into the boardroom.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Creative agency adds All human element to online marketing strategies

Making it Work Emmet Ryan
Maeve O’Malley, founder of Meltdown: ‘I’ve been kind of firefighting since I started the business.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: No pandemic Meltdown for cheese toasties business

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Enda Grimes, founder of Strata construction planning and project control specialists: the firm is now focusing on growth in Britain, Europe and Brazil. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Strata helps to take construction project planning to the next level

Making it Work Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1