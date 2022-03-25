Making It Work: Tech start-up looks to teach publishers how to make educational content pay
Druid Learning is looking to raise €700,000 in pre-seed funding for a platform that will help companies generate revenue from online education
An Irish tech start-up is aiming to raise up to €700,000 in pre-seed funding by November for a platform it believes can change how educational companies monetise their content online.
Druid Learning is a Dublin-based company which is targeting educational publishers around Ireland with a pitch to help them streamline their content and work out sustainable pricing plans for their customers.
Direct-to-consumer learning, where companies sell educational materials directly to students, was one of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making It Work: MyClinic365 prescribes cutting red tape to improve outcome
The online platform focuses on better communication with patients and reducing the administrative burden for doctors’ offices
Making It Work: How a business was born in the aftermath of a tragedy
A sudden family bereavement ended up being the catalyst for Gillian Rijke to found her own interiors business Lily Pad Home Accessories
Making It Work: Inclusio looks to global growth for diversity software solution
The DCU spinout has completed seed funding for its AI-driven tech to help businesses improve their diversity and inclusion practices
Making it work: Tech start-up plans €1.2m funding round for light to illuminate our lives
IlluminAI is aiming to produce a new smart lamp which mimics natural light and helps the brain to emit specific hormones