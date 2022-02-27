Making it Work: Sweet smell of success as Inis brand set to open US resort store and expand reach in Europe

For almost 40 years, Fragrances of Ireland has been selling the “beauty and magic” of the ocean to customers around the world.

Now the Wicklow-based business, which sells perfumes, hand-washes, bath kits and other scented products, is looking forward with optimism to further growth around Europe and increasing online sales.

“Luckily for us, we actually didn’t fare too badly during the pandemic,” Sandy Clements, the firm’s international marketing manager, said. “A lot of our business is in the US and they didn’t shut retail for as long as in Europe. So we quickly saw things jump back up, even though some of our markets struggled.”

The company has a strong connection to Ireland, both historically and operationally, but a significant part of its custom now comes from the US. Inis, its flagship brand, will open a US store in March in the Pacific surf resort of Huntington Beach, California.

“Inis is very much our main focus, and it’s what we’re best known for,” Clements said. “It’s very much what the company is now.”

Fragrances of Ireland has traditionally been a B2B operation, and Clements said its sales through stockists had remained strong despite Covid-19.

“We support small businesses, and we have more than 5,000 retail partners around our different markets,” she said. “The type of products that we sell, we need people to be able to go into stores and be able to sample our products – to smell and see them and know what they’re buying.”

But during the pandemic the Enterprise Ireland-backed firm realised the need to grow its consumer-facing operations. It has just launched a new-look website where it will sell Inis products directly in a bid to grow its online sales. The site is multilingual and multi-currency and Inis hopes it will increase its reach further.

“We needed to go multilingual because we’re getting a lot of customers in Germany and France, and we’re doing more business in Austria too,” Clements said. “You can buy through euro, sterling and US dollar.”

Fragrances of Ireland has steadily grown in size over recent years and now employs nearly 40 people.

“We’ve been growing by about 10 per cent each year for the last five or ten years,” Clements said. “We’ll be taking on new people this year for sure.”

But the company is conscious of its social obligations too, and is now recognised by Repurpose Global, the well-known environmental organisation, as a plastic-neutral company.

“That means that for all the plastic put out into the market through our packaging, we remove that from the oceans,” Clements said. “It helps us reduce our footprint but also helps us look at the business model and educate ourselves on it, and work out how much plastic we’re using each year.”

Inis will today appear at Showcase Ireland, the creative expo, where it hopes to engage with existing customers and display new products

“We’ve been doing Showcase for more than 20 years, and it’s great for us to be present and to be able to show off our new lines,” Clements said.