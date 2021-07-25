Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making it Work: Sustainable caterer FoodSpace plans seven new outlets

The company’s recent move to end its reliance on palm oil and use more environmentally friendly products has caught the industry’s attention

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
25th July, 2021
Making it Work: Sustainable caterer FoodSpace plans seven new outlets
Conor Spacey, culinary director of foodSpace: the company has removed palm oil from all its products . Pictutre: Bryan Meade

FoodSpace, a Dublin-based company providing catering to workplaces and colleges, is planning to increase its presence in Ireland and is hoping to expand to elsewhere in Europe soon.

The business, which has a particular focus on sustainability, operates in 18 outlets and plans to launch in seven more in the first quarter of next year with culinary director Conor Spacey claiming its food can even be a selling point for prospective employees at the organisations...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kristian Karazissis and Paula Guimaraes, founders of Antikytera, relocated from Italy to Dublin in 2017 because it offered a ‘less bureaucratic environment’ in which to start a business

Making it Work: Augmented reality tech firm plans new funding round a year after raising €5m

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Mark Lyttleton, founder of Splink: ‘We’ve moved from selling penny jellies to leasing sweet shops.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Pandemic pivot fires growth at online payments firm Splink

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Ned Gahan, head distiller at Waterford Whisky, pictured with the new Ballyroe edition: ‘We’re letting the barley speak for itself.’ Picture: Patrick Browne

Making it Work: Waterford Whisky is all about the barley and not the barrel

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
David Duffy and Anthony Quigley of the Corporate Governance Institute: ‘We’re trying to be an organisation that is in the moment’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Corporate governance venture aims to change boardrooms for the better

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1