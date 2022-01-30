Making it Work: Strata helps to take construction project planning to the next level

When Enda Grimes founded Strata Project Solutions, the Dublin construction planning company he has led since 2016, he already had more than a decade of experience in overseeing major building projects from idea to execution.

Grimes, who had worked for leading construction companies in Ireland and overseas, knew there was a gap in the market for a firm that could help construction companies manage their projects with maximum efficiency.

But the 40-year-old University College Dublin graduate did not expect the level of growth his company has enjoyed in the five years of its existence, nor the speed at which it was able to scale its operations around the world.

“I always knew there was a niche for what we do in planning – getting in behind the scenes of construction projects and looking at projects practically,” Grimes said. “I thought we could grow to where we had five to ten people working on projects.”

Instead, Strata now employs a team of more than 30 people, having started out as essentially a solo venture. The company manages a client list of over 80 businesses around the world and last year opened an office in Brazil to capitalise on a growing demand for digital construction planning over there.

Grimes said Strata had successfully grown over the years due to its practical approach and the expertise of its staff. “We’re all construction professionals and everyone has an engineering background,” he said.

The Enterprise Ireland-backed firm offers three key services to its clients. It helps with planning construction projects, offering expertise and advice in formulating a concept. Customers can also avail of its visualisation and modelling services, which Grimes believes give the firm an edge in the construction management industry.

Lastly, Strata offers a service known as delay analysis, which helps contractors if they have to file a delay claim for extra expenses on a project. Key to the company’s growth, Grimes said, was the fact that it operated with clients across a slew of industries.

“We cut across the spectrum. We work with main contractors, developers, clients, project management firms, pharmaceutical companies and government bodies,” he said.

The pandemic posed significant challenges for many construction projects over the last 18 months, but it didn’t slow the pace of Strata’s growth. The firm has tripled in size since March 2020.

“With Covid, we’ve been doing a lot of forensic delay claims,” Grimes said, explaining that Strata has helped many contractors manage their costs through enforced shutdown periods. He said the business was also able to widen its focus even as international travel was closed off.

“With Microsoft Teams and other platforms, we were able to do everything remotely and cut down on our travelling, but also to increase our coverage.”

The firm has big ambitions for 2022 and beyond. “We’re happy with our market share in Ireland, so our real focus is growing our business in Europe and the UK,” Grimes said. “That’s the real focus for the next three to five years, and also developing the business in South America in terms of tackling the Brazilian market.”