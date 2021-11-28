Subscribe Today
Making it Work

Making it Work: Sky’s the limit for vertical farming agritech firm

Farmony’s cheaper, more sustainable and more efficient technique of growing crops indoors on tiered shelving looks set to become a key part of the future of food production

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th November, 2021
Making it Work: Sky's the limit for vertical farming agritech firm
Rodrigo Andrade, chief operations officer, Dan O’Brien, chief executive, and John Paul Prior, chief commercial officer, Farmony: ‘We have to grow our crops differently’

On an icy Norwegian peninsula, a few hours south of the city of Bergen, a farmer supplies his local shops and restaurants with fresh fruit and vegetables produced in an indoor growing unit.

The technology he uses to grow these goods comes from Dublin, supplied by Farmony, an Irish agritech company specialising in what is known as vertical farming, where crops are grown indoors on layers of tiered shelving.

Its founders say it’s a cheaper,...

