Making it Work: Sky’s the limit for vertical farming agritech firm
Farmony’s cheaper, more sustainable and more efficient technique of growing crops indoors on tiered shelving looks set to become a key part of the future of food production
On an icy Norwegian peninsula, a few hours south of the city of Bergen, a farmer supplies his local shops and restaurants with fresh fruit and vegetables produced in an indoor growing unit.
The technology he uses to grow these goods comes from Dublin, supplied by Farmony, an Irish agritech company specialising in what is known as vertical farming, where crops are grown indoors on layers of tiered shelving.
Its founders say it’s a cheaper,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making it Work: Archaeological consultancy digs deep to find success
AMS Consulting has grown from a staff of three to 115 thanks to its extending its service offerings into excavation and other specialist works
Testing service helps lab tech firm to combat the challenge of Covid
After an initial ‘panic’, Evelyn O’Toole pivoted her firm CLS to provide coronavirus testing for medtech clients
Agritech firm set for growth as Flockwatch joins the app herd
Irish firm Herdwatch has seen huge growth in its farm management software, but has even higher hopes for a new app it has developed to help farmers manage their sheep
Marine data firm adds offshore wind energy sector to its remit
In recent years, Techworks Marine has grown from a small firm to a global organisation counting governments among its clients