Making it Work: Sisters weather pandemic to put Kate’s Kitchen on the national map

Over their 13 years in business, the sisters behind Kate’s Kitchen in Sligo have experienced everything from global economic crisis to pandemic-inspired national lockdowns. So it’s easy to understand why they’re reluctant to make long-term projections for their fine foods, grocery and gift store.

“It’s been such a roller-coaster that we don’t tend to plan too far ahead,” Kate O’Hara, director and co-owner of the shop, said. “We take it...