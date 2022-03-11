Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making It Work: Shift towards digital storage pays off for Kefron

The Dublin-based IT firm embarked on a major change of direction five years ago, one from which it is now reaping the dividends

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th March, 2022
Making It Work: Shift towards digital storage pays off for Kefron
Paul Kearns, managing director of Kefron: ‘For the last few years, we’ve been trying hard to pivot into the next stage of our growth.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

It’s more than five years since senior executives at Kefron, the Dublin-headquartered IT company, sat down with their top clients in a Dublin hotel and asked them exactly how their needs were changing in the era of cloud computing.

The meetings formed part of a broader shift within Kefron, a 33-year-old business which specialises in automating accounts payable as well as offering document storage services. Its team had decided they needed to start...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Una Tynan and Pippa O\&#039;Connor Ormond, founders, UP Cosmetics: ‘We’re dreaming big, but we’re not just dreaming, we’re also putting plans in place to get there.’

Making It Work: Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Una Tynan were mutual admirers before joining forces for UP Cosmetics

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Oliver Shortall, founder and managing director of Inland and Coastal Marina Systems: ‘We’ve always taken the approach that every product we make should be built with robustness, so it’ll last.’ Picture: Barry Cronin

Making it Work: Banagher company remains buoyant by building robust jetties for clients worldwide

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Conor Harkin and Ríona Ní Ghriallais, co-founders, ProVerum: ‘We can make a huge difference to literally millions of men who are suffering from the effects of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Making it work: Irish medtech firm raises €30m for US trials of prostate treatment

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Sandy Clements of Fragrances of Ireland: ‘We needed to go multilingual because we’re getting a lot of customers in Germany and France, and we’re doing more business in Austria too.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Sweet smell of success as Inis brand set to open US resort store and expand reach in Europe

Making it Work Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1