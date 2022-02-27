Making It Work: Self-tan and skincare maker aims to grow European sales

The entrepreneurs behind the first Irish self-tanning product are targeting sales growth in Europe in the wake of the pandemic. 4Beauty was set up in Belfast in 2004, when self-tanning was not a common phenomenon, with most people accessing tanning services, often sunbeds, in beauty salons.

Hilary McMurray, the founder of the business, was already supplying beauty salons with tanning products, so launching her own range felt like a natural move.

“It was a natural progression...