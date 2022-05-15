Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making It Work: Powercut set for high performance after Dunnes Stores athleisure deal

The athleisure wear company has signed an agreement with the retail giant which should see its turnover exceed the €8 million mark this year

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
15th May, 2022
Making It Work: Powercut set for high performance after Dunnes Stores athleisure deal
Craig Mulhall and Brónagh McKay of Powercut Clothing: founded in 2019, the athleisure clothing company has grown from just one employee to more than 30, with revenues totalling €2.2 million in 2021. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Turnover at Powercut Clothing, the Dublin athleisure company founded in 2019, is likely to exceed €8 million this year thanks to a major multi-store deal with Dunnes Stores.

Craig Mulhall and Brónagh McKay, the husband and wife team behind Powercut, have grown the business from just one employee to more than 30, with revenues totalling €2.2 million in 2021.

“It’s been a whirlwind so far, and we have plans to do more and more all the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Liam Dunne, chief executive of Klearcom: ‘We want to lead this market, rather than follow.’ Picture: Patrick Browne

Making It Work: Klearcom eyes expansion in the US, Ireland and India as it seeks to ‘dominate’ voicebot validation market

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Caroline Gleeson and David Banaghan, co-founders, Occupop: ‘What we have created in our tech is a really effective and simple solution that allows our customers to find the best talent quickly and efficiently.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Recruitment platform targets top talent for time-pressed organisations

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Oliver Fegan of Usheru: ‘In the face of adversity, we managed to stay alive.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: Streaming move sees cinema analytics firm more than double employee headcount

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Killian Whelan, chief executive of Sim Local: ‘There are 300 million intercontinental travellers who fly every year. That’s the size of the market for us.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Sim Local goes global with new tech that allows travellers to avoid costly roaming charges

Making it Work Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1