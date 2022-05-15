Making It Work: Powercut set for high performance after Dunnes Stores athleisure deal
The athleisure wear company has signed an agreement with the retail giant which should see its turnover exceed the €8 million mark this year
Turnover at Powercut Clothing, the Dublin athleisure company founded in 2019, is likely to exceed €8 million this year thanks to a major multi-store deal with Dunnes Stores.
Craig Mulhall and Brónagh McKay, the husband and wife team behind Powercut, have grown the business from just one employee to more than 30, with revenues totalling €2.2 million in 2021.
“It’s been a whirlwind so far, and we have plans to do more and more all the...
