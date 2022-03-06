Subscribe Today
Making It Work: Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Una Tynan were mutual admirers before joining forces for UP Cosmetics

The two launched their new brand during the pandemic and are now eyeing international expansion

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
6th March, 2022
Una Tynan and Pippa O'Connor Ormond, founders, UP Cosmetics: ‘We’re dreaming big, but we’re not just dreaming, we’re also putting plans in place to get there.’

After successfully launching their make-up brand Up Cosmetics during the pandemic, Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Una Tynan are now eyeing international expansion. The pair decided to go ahead with the launch in December 2020 despite the Covid-19 situation.

“It was a risk,” O’Connor Ormond said. “We knew the pandemic wouldn’t last forever, but launching at such a strange time for people was a bit scary, especially because they were wearing less make-up.”...

