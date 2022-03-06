Making It Work: Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Una Tynan were mutual admirers before joining forces for UP Cosmetics

After successfully launching their make-up brand Up Cosmetics during the pandemic, Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Una Tynan are now eyeing international expansion. The pair decided to go ahead with the launch in December 2020 despite the Covid-19 situation.

“It was a risk,” O’Connor Ormond said. “We knew the pandemic wouldn’t last forever, but launching at such a strange time for people was a bit scary, especially because they were wearing less make-up.”...