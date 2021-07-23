Making it Work: Pandemic pivot fires growth at online payments firm Splink
Revenues at the Dublin tech company have increased tenfold since it moved to a white-label model and started selling its software to banks and financial institutions
Splink, the Dublin-based online payments firm, was enjoying being a successful Irish tech start-up before the pandemic with a product that aimed to make giving and getting payments easier for small businesses.
Now, however, it has upended its strategy with a move to a white-label model (where a product that’s made by one company is sold by another) that has led to revenues increasing tenfold.
The fintech, set up in 2019 by Mark...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making it Work: Augmented reality tech firm plans new funding round a year after raising €5m
Antikytera E-Technologies has developed remote assistance software which allows companies to incorporate augmented reality into video calls, recorded tutorials and live webcasts
Making it Work: Waterford Whisky is all about the barley and not the barrel
The Waterford distillery aims to set itself apart from the Irish whiskey industry – right down to its decision to spell the storied drink without the ‘e’. Its new bottling, Ballyroe 1.1, marks its first distillery exclusive
Making it Work: Corporate governance venture aims to change boardrooms for the better
The Corporate Governance Institute has raised €500,000 since its founding in 2020, and offers diplomas to educate directors in how to be better board members
Making it Work: Tech company looks ahead with advanced solutions to problem of money laundering
DX Compliance plans to hire 40 people, having achieved rapid growth with its advanced solution to the problem