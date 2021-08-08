Making it Work: Palliare medtech to ramp up US growth after pandemic disruption

Palliare, a Galway-based company, is planning accelerated US growth after weathering the worst of the pandemic.

The medtech, which aims to make medical procedures safer by reducing the amount of surgical smoke in operating rooms, was founded in 2018 by Caroline Sherlock and John O’Dea.

It provides a smoke evacuation system known as EVA 15 to hospitals. The insufflation technology suctions off hazardous smoke produced during certain types of operations, and can be used...