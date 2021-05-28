Making it Work: Organic food start up Harvest Day delivers sustainable success

Fergus Halpin was sunning himself on a Mexican beach when he heard that Ireland was entering lockdown.

Just two months later, back in his home in Wicklow after five years travelling in the southern hemisphere, the 28-year-old marketing graduate had achieved his long-standing goal of establishing and running a food business.

Harvest Day is a sustainable food company that delivers vegetable boxes to households around the country. Its produce is locally sourced, organically grown and...