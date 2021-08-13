Making It Work: Online ad tech firm targets €2m funding to create global offices

GladCloud, a Dublin-based company which helps international firms streamline their advertising efforts online, is aiming to raise €2 million in the next year to fund the creation of ten offices around the world.

The business, founded in 2017 by Keith Curley and Tony Burke, plans to hire 90 new staff over the next two years after signing a global agreement with Diageo, the drinks giant, to provide localised advertising for its flagship brands.

GladCloud offers a new...