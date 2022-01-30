Making It Work: No pandemic Meltdown for cheese toasties business

If any business was equipped for the turbulence of the pandemic, it was probably Meltdown.

The maker of the “best cheese toasties in Dublin, was set up by Maeve O’Malley in 2018 and began as a series of pop-ups before moving into two permanent premises in the city centre over the last few years.

O’Malley, a Galway native, has always been adaptable, and said she had learned to be agile during an unpredictable...