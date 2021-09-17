Making It Work: New start-up puts its stamp on an innovative app
Squid Loyalty’s technology allows customers to amass loyalty stamps from their favourite eateries and businesses
Can you put a price tag on loyalty? A new Dublin start-up certainly thinks so, having developed an app which allows customers to collect loyalty stamps from their favourite cafes, restaurants and salons around Ireland and Britain.
Squid Loyalty was founded in 2019 by Katie Farrell and Matthew Coffey, a pair of engineering graduates from University College Dublin. The company, which counts Offbeat Donuts, Umi Falafel and Java Republic among its clients, has already raised...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making it Work: Direct approach pays off for high-end fashion firm
After changing its business model to weather the pandemic, Malena has now signed a contract with global nappy brand Pureborn
Making it Work: Irish firm targets €100bn market with heat-transfer solution
HT Materials Science has developed technology that can improve heating and cooling systems at the biggest warehouses, factories and data centres in the world
Making it Work: Nvolve channels Braveheart as HR tech firm continues advance
Donegal-based Nvolve Group provides HR software to companies so deskless workers can more easily monitor and track training modules on an all-in-one platform
Making it Work: Planet Hologram sees a global future in the creative space
The Laois start-up is planning a €500,000 funding round for a ‘virtual reality without the glasses’ product aimed mostly at museums and educational institutions