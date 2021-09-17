Making It Work: New start-up puts its stamp on an innovative app

Can you put a price tag on loyalty? A new Dublin start-up certainly thinks so, having developed an app which allows customers to collect loyalty stamps from their favourite cafes, restaurants and salons around Ireland and Britain.

Squid Loyalty was founded in 2019 by Katie Farrell and Matthew Coffey, a pair of engineering graduates from University College Dublin. The company, which counts Offbeat Donuts, Umi Falafel and Java Republic among its clients, has already raised...